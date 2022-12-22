Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Stock Dropped -14.79% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s traded shares stood at 5.97 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.65, to imply a decrease of -2.21% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The BBBY share’s 52-week high remains $30.06, putting it -1034.34% down since that peak but still an impressive -1.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.69. The company has a valuation of $233.60M, with an average of 9.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.59 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY), translating to a mean rating of 3.90. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 9 analyst(s) give BBBY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.84.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) trade information

After registering a -2.21% downside in the last session, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.09 this Wednesday, 12/21/22, dropping -2.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.93%, and -14.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -81.82%. Short interest in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) saw shorts transact 30.0 million shares and set a 3.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.23, implying an increase of 17.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $7.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BBBY has been trading -183.02% off suggested target high and 24.53% from its likely low.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) shares are -62.83% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -815.31% against -5.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -636.00% this quarter before falling -20.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -23.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $1.44 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Feb 2023, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.69 billion.

BBBY Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 04 and January 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s Major holders

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. insiders hold 2.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.85% of the shares at 84.06% float percentage. In total, 81.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 12.51 million shares (or 15.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $62.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 8.32 million shares, or about 10.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $41.38 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 5.07 million shares. This is just over 6.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $30.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.88 million, or 2.34% of the shares, all valued at about 9.37 million.