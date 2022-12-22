Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $2.00.

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI)’s traded shares stood at 2.0 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.04, to imply a decrease of -5.45% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The AUVI share’s 52-week high remains $5.29, putting it -408.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.87. The company has a valuation of $11.85M, with an average of 5.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 857.43K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Applied UV Inc. (AUVI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AUVI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.17.

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) trade information

After registering a -5.45% downside in the last session, Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.46 this Wednesday, 12/21/22, dropping -5.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.64%, and 5.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -61.48%. Short interest in Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) saw shorts transact 0.15 million shares and set a 2.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.00, implying an increase of 48.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AUVI has been trading -92.31% off suggested target high and -92.31% from its likely low.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -21.40% this quarter before jumping 53.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 62.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $4.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.2 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.55 million and $3.92 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 26.70% before jumping 32.70% in the following quarter.

AUVI Dividends

Applied UV Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Applied UV Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI)’s Major holders

Applied UV Inc. insiders hold 49.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.18% of the shares at 6.36% float percentage. In total, 3.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 1.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Advisor Group, Inc. with 84145.0 shares, or about 0.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.19 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 86071.0 shares. This is just over 0.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 59088.0, or 0.46% of the shares, all valued at about 0.13 million.