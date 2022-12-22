After This Week’s -30.13% Loss In Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS), We Just Learned Something New

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.46, to imply an increase of 7.00% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The VS share’s 52-week high remains $37.50, putting it -8052.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.38. The company has a valuation of $0.96M, with an average of 1.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 371.19K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Versus Systems Inc. (VS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.5.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) trade information

After registering a 7.00% upside in the latest session, Versus Systems Inc. (VS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5800 this Wednesday, 12/21/22, jumping 7.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -30.13%, and -79.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -98.63%. Short interest in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) saw shorts transact 0.1 million shares and set a 0.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.73, implying an increase of 83.15% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.73 and $2.73 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VS has been trading -493.48% off suggested target high and -493.48% from its likely low.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Versus Systems Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Versus Systems Inc. (VS) shares are -93.77% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 53.83% against 6.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -78.60% this quarter before jumping 49.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 96.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $500k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $450k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $371.26k and $307.51k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 34.70% before jumping 46.30% in the following quarter.

VS Dividends

Versus Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Versus Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS)’s Major holders

Versus Systems Inc. insiders hold 7.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.04% of the shares at 5.46% float percentage. In total, 5.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Verition Fund Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 12500.0 shares (or 0.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5872.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Axxcess Wealth Management, LLC with 2808.0 shares, or about 0.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1319.0.

Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 1207.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $567.0