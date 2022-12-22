After Plunging -3.50% During Past Week, Is TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) Still A Buy?

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s traded shares stood at 4.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.83, to imply an increase of 2.91% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The TGTX share’s 52-week high remains $20.69, putting it -134.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.48. The company has a valuation of $1.40B, with an average of 3.98 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.84 million shares over the past 3 months.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) trade information

After registering a 2.91% upside in the last session, TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.53 this Wednesday, 12/21/22, jumping 2.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.50%, and 6.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -53.53%. Short interest in TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) saw shorts transact 19.44 million shares and set a 8.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.56, implying an increase of 49.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TGTX has been trading -353.0% off suggested target high and 54.7% from its likely low.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TG Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) shares are 90.71% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 49.81% against 2.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 47.70% this quarter before jumping 44.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 109.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $1.69 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.67 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.03 million and $2.32 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -16.70% before jumping 402.80% in the following quarter.

TGTX Dividends

TG Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TG Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s Major holders

TG Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 8.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.50% of the shares at 82.30% float percentage. In total, 75.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 14.24 million shares (or 9.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $60.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.02 million shares, or about 8.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $55.34 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 8.42 million shares. This is just over 5.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.77 million, or 2.60% of the shares, all valued at about 16.04 million.