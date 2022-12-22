After A Decline Of -264.9% From The High, Can ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC) Recover Quickly?

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s traded shares stood at 21.45 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.73, to imply an increase of 57.66% or $1.73 in intraday trading. The ORIC share’s 52-week high remains $17.26, putting it -264.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.36. The company has a valuation of $123.66M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 107.83K shares over the past 3 months.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) trade information

After registering a 57.66% upside in the latest session, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.25 this Wednesday, 12/21/22, jumping 57.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.77%, and -25.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -79.59%. Short interest in ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) saw shorts transact 2.67 million shares and set a 21.03 days time to cover.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) shares are -32.28% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -7.73% against 4.10%.

ORIC Dividends

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 20 and March 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s Major holders

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 3.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.48% of the shares at 86.36% float percentage. In total, 83.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.36 million shares (or 11.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.51 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Column Group LLC with 3.57 million shares, or about 9.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $15.99 million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and ACAP Strategic Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund holds roughly 1.21 million shares. This is just over 3.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.05 million, or 2.66% of the shares, all valued at about 4.71 million.