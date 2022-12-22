Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Have Inclined 2.63% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.07. The AEG share’s 52-week high remains $6.22, putting it -22.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.76. The company has a valuation of $11.01B, with an average of 1.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.66 million shares over the past 3 months.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 5.12 this Wednesday, 12/21/22. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.84%, and 5.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.63%. Short interest in Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) saw shorts transact 2.18 million shares and set a 0.7 days time to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Aegon N.V. (AEG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aegon N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Aegon N.V. (AEG) shares are 16.28% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -96.40% against 3.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -1,350.00% this quarter before falling -11.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $6.89 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.77 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -47.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -2.50% annually.

AEG Dividends

Aegon N.V. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aegon N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.21, with the share yield ticking at 4.06% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG)’s Major holders

Aegon N.V. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.96% of the shares at 9.96% float percentage. In total, 9.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 127.74 million shares (or 6.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $559.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 21.69 million shares, or about 1.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $95.0 million.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aegon N.V. (AEG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 98.31 million shares. This is just over 4.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $389.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.6 million, or 0.41% of the shares, all valued at about 34.06 million.