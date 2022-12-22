Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER)’s 15.70-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.80, to imply an increase of 16.41% or $0.54 in intraday trading. The ACER share’s 52-week high remains $3.77, putting it 0.79% up since that peak but still an impressive 70.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.11. The company has a valuation of $60.07M, with an average of 1.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 303.41K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ACER a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.75.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) trade information

After registering a 16.41% upside in the last session, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.88 this Wednesday, 12/21/22, jumping 16.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.70%, and 230.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 66.45%. Short interest in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) saw shorts transact 59600.0 shares and set a 1.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.67, implying an increase of 60.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACER has been trading -215.79% off suggested target high and -84.21% from its likely low.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Acer Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) shares are 218.91% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -38.89% against 11.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -226.10% this quarter before falling -177.40% for the next one.

ACER Dividends

Acer Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s Major holders

Acer Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 13.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.53% of the shares at 30.76% float percentage. In total, 26.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nantahala Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.74 million shares (or 4.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.93 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.28 million shares, or about 1.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.35 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.28 million shares. This is just over 1.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 58632.0, or 0.37% of the shares, all valued at about 73876.0.