Why Should You Invest In Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW)?

In the last trading session, 1.37 million Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s per share price at $33.84 changed hands at $1.47 or 4.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.78B. TDW’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.86% off its 52-week high of $36.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.75, which suggests the last value was 71.19% up since then. When we look at Tidewater Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 602.86K.

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) trade information

Instantly TDW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 34.85 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 added 4.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 215.97%, with the 5-day performance at 5.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) is 11.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.7 days.

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tidewater Inc. will rise 65.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 96.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 50.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $141.5 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Tidewater Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $140.3 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 62.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Tidewater Inc. earnings to increase by 35.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

TDW Dividends

Tidewater Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 04.

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.56% of Tidewater Inc. shares while 79.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.97%. There are 79.70% institutions holding the Tidewater Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 17.96% of the shares, roughly 7.58 million TDW shares worth $159.81 million.

Robotti, Robert E. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.52% or 2.75 million shares worth $58.03 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust. With 4.67 million shares estimated at $98.56 million under it, the former controlled 11.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust held about 4.63% of the shares, roughly 1.95 million shares worth around $41.16 million.