When Will TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) Be A Good Investment?

In the latest trading session, 0.7 million TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.83. With the company’s most recent per share price at $40.41 changing hands around $0.7 or 1.76% at last look, the market valuation stands at $41.29B. TRP’s current price is a discount, trading about -46.94% off its 52-week high of $59.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.11, which suggests the last value was 3.22% up since then. When we look at TC Energy Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.14 million.

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) trade information

Instantly TRP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 42.17 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 added 1.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.68%, with the 5-day performance at -8.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) is -16.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.96 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.67% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TRP’s forecast low is $37.97 with $54.51 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -34.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.04% for it to hit the projected low.

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TC Energy Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.74% over the past 6 months, a -6.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TC Energy Corporation will fall -6.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.76 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that TC Energy Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $2.78 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.69 billion and $2.63 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 62.80%. The 2022 estimates are for TC Energy Corporation earnings to decrease by -60.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.18% per year.

TRP Dividends

TC Energy Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 13 and February 17. The 6.70% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.66. It is important to note, however, that the 6.70% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.11% of TC Energy Corporation shares while 77.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.84%. There are 77.76% institutions holding the TC Energy Corporation stock share, with Royal Bank of Canada the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.45% of the shares, roughly 96.15 million TRP shares worth $3.87 billion.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.91% or 70.35 million shares worth $2.83 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were American Mutual Fund Inc and Income Fund of America Inc. With 24.63 million shares estimated at $992.26 million under it, the former controlled 2.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Income Fund of America Inc held about 1.96% of the shares, roughly 19.93 million shares worth around $803.28 million.