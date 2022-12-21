Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 17.96 million Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.55. With the company’s per share price at $18.59 changed hands at $5.1 or 37.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.37B. VRNA’s last price was a premium, traded about 20.98% off its 52-week high of $14.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.41, which suggests the last value was 81.66% up since then. When we look at Verona Pharma plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 251.47K.

Analysts gave the Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VRNA as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Verona Pharma plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Instantly VRNA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 43.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 20.13 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 added 37.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 176.64%, with the 5-day performance at 43.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) is 51.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.49 days.

Data shows that the Verona Pharma plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 361.29% over the past 6 months, a -17.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Verona Pharma plc will fall -200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -82.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.57 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Verona Pharma plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $3.57 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.17 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -14.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for Verona Pharma plc earnings to increase by 53.00%.

Verona Pharma plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.59% of Verona Pharma plc shares while 49.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.99%. There are 49.17% institutions holding the Verona Pharma plc stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 7.83% of the shares, roughly 5.69 million VRNA shares worth $23.86 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.02% or 5.11 million shares worth $21.4 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Tekla World Healthcare Fund and Tekla Life Sciences Investors. With 0.44 million shares estimated at $1.83 million under it, the former controlled 0.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tekla Life Sciences Investors held about 0.43% of the shares, roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $1.32 million.