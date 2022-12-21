Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) Will Continue To Grow In 2022.

In the latest trading session, 50.99 million Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.44 changing hands around $0.19 or 74.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.42M. VERO’s current price is a discount, trading about -402.27% off its 52-week high of $2.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was 65.91% up since then. When we look at Venus Concept Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 591.19K.

Analysts gave the Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VERO as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Venus Concept Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) trade information

Instantly VERO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -18.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5326 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 added 74.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -85.18%, with the 5-day performance at -18.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) is 39.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 79.72% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VERO’s forecast low is $0.75 with $4.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -979.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -70.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Venus Concept Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.39% over the past 6 months, a -54.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Venus Concept Inc. will rise 16.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $22.14 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Venus Concept Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $29.16 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -10.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 48.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Venus Concept Inc. earnings to increase by 81.90%.

VERO Dividends

Venus Concept Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.60% of Venus Concept Inc. shares while 79.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.17%. There are 79.21% institutions holding the Venus Concept Inc. stock share, with Essex Woodlands Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 32.34% of the shares, roughly 21.17 million VERO shares worth $9.82 million.

Masters Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.64% or 5.0 million shares worth $2.32 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 0.84 million shares estimated at $0.39 million under it, the former controlled 1.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.32% of the shares, roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $96769.0.