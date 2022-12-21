V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) Lose -3.38%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 6.36 million V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s per share price at $25.17 changed hands at -$0.88 or -3.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.21B. VFC’s last price was a discount, traded about -204.37% off its 52-week high of $76.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.77, which suggests the last value was -2.38% down since then. When we look at V.F. Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.96 million.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) trade information

Instantly VFC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 28.47 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 subtracted -3.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.62%, with the 5-day performance at -11.44% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) is -23.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.07 days.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the V.F. Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.97% over the past 6 months, a -33.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -6.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for V.F. Corporation will fall -11.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -13.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.57 billion. 19 analysts are of the opinion that V.F. Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $2.79 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.30%. The 2022 estimates are for V.F. Corporation earnings to increase by 242.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.75% per year.

VFC Dividends

V.F. Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 26 and January 30. The 8.10% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.04. It is important to note, however, that the 8.10% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.35% of V.F. Corporation shares while 90.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.53%. There are 90.22% institutions holding the V.F. Corporation stock share, with PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 19.94% of the shares, roughly 77.45 million VFC shares worth $3.42 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.59% or 41.14 million shares worth $1.82 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and American Balanced Fund. With 12.01 million shares estimated at $359.31 million under it, the former controlled 3.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Balanced Fund held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 10.94 million shares worth around $327.17 million.