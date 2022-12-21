United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.47 million United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.93 changed hands at -$0.32 or -25.79% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.81M. UTME’s current price is a discount, trading about -294.62% off its 52-week high of $3.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.10, which suggests the last value was -18.28% down since then. When we look at United Time Technology Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 46170.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 135.63K.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) trade information

Instantly UTME was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5000 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 subtracted -25.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -53.18%, with the 5-day performance at -14.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) is -33.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 58820.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.65 days.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -68.90%. The 2022 estimates are for United Time Technology Co. Ltd. earnings to decrease by -136.50%.

UTME Dividends

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.64% of United Time Technology Co. Ltd. shares while 0.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.49%. There are 0.22% institutions holding the United Time Technology Co. Ltd. stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.19% of the shares, roughly 15588.0 UTME shares worth $23382.0.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.03% or 2578.0 shares worth $3867.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.