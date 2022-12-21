Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) : Investors Should Not Dump TCOM Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 5.48 million Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.53. With the company’s per share price at $34.50 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $23.39B. TCOM’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.32% off its 52-week high of $35.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.29, which suggests the last value was 58.58% up since then. When we look at Trip.com Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.81 million.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Instantly TCOM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 35.99 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 subtracted -0.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 40.13%, with the 5-day performance at 3.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is 21.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.83 days.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Trip.com Group Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 51.18% over the past 6 months, a -54.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Trip.com Group Limited earnings to increase by 83.90%.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 13 and December 19.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Trip.com Group Limited shares while 54.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.51%. There are 54.51% institutions holding the Trip.com Group Limited stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 4.23% of the shares, roughly 27.16 million TCOM shares worth $745.52 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.16% or 26.67 million shares worth $731.96 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 10.48 million shares estimated at $287.81 million under it, the former controlled 1.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.16% of the shares, roughly 7.47 million shares worth around $192.5 million.