TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: RNAZ) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session, 0.44 million TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:RNAZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.37 changing hands around $0.04 or 11.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.47M. RNAZ’s current price is a discount, trading about -745.95% off its 52-week high of $3.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.28, which suggests the last value was 24.32% up since then. When we look at TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.00 million.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:RNAZ) trade information

Instantly RNAZ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -32.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5120 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 added 11.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -86.97%, with the 5-day performance at -32.91% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:RNAZ) is -37.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37760.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.77 days.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -73.31% over the past 6 months, a -65.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock earnings to decrease by -194.00%.

RNAZ Dividends

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:RNAZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.87% of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock shares while 16.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.95%. There are 16.08% institutions holding the TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock stock share, with AIGH Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.93% of the shares, roughly 1.29 million RNAZ shares worth $1.62 million.

Worth Venture Partners, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.50% or 0.32 million shares worth $0.41 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.2 million shares estimated at $0.25 million under it, the former controlled 1.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.42% of the shares, roughly 54110.0 shares worth around $68178.0.