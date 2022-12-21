TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.91 million TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.62 changed hands at $0.02 or 4.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $179.61M. TMC’s last price was a discount, traded about -438.71% off its 52-week high of $3.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was 16.13% up since then. When we look at TMC the metals company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

Analysts gave the TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TMC as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. TMC the metals company Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

Instantly TMC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7699 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 added 4.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.20%, with the 5-day performance at -13.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) is -27.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 79.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TMC’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -383.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -383.87% for it to hit the projected low.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TMC the metals company Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.65% over the past 6 months, a 49.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TMC the metals company Inc. will rise 50.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for TMC the metals company Inc. earnings to decrease by -174.30%.

TMC Dividends

TMC the metals company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.06% of TMC the metals company Inc. shares while 11.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.93%. There are 11.91% institutions holding the TMC the metals company Inc. stock share, with Baird Financial Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.76% of the shares, roughly 2.03 million TMC shares worth $2.09 million.

Beryl Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.67% or 1.77 million shares worth $1.82 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.66 million shares estimated at $0.59 million under it, the former controlled 0.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.12 million.