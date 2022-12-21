ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the last trading session, 1.44 million ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.41. With the company’s per share price at $0.09 changed hands at -$0.01 or -7.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.32M. THMO’s last price was a discount, traded about -1477.78% off its 52-week high of $1.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.09. When we look at ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Analysts gave the ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended THMO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) trade information

Instantly THMO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1200 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 subtracted -7.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -90.98%, with the 5-day performance at -15.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) is -12.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.49 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, THMO’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1011.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1011.11% for it to hit the projected low.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -71.53% over the past 6 months, a 66.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.66 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $3.03 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.66 million and $2.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 50.60%. The 2022 estimates are for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 63.00%.

THMO Dividends

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 10 and November 14.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.21% of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares while 2.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.80%. There are 2.31% institutions holding the ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.62% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million THMO shares worth $53853.0.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.61% or 0.19 million shares worth $52330.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 77065.0 shares estimated at $21262.0 under it, the former controlled 0.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.10% of the shares, roughly 31919.0 shares worth around $8806.0.