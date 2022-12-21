The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the latest trading session, 0.96 million The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.72 changing hands around $0.21 or 1.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.41B. WU’s current price is a discount, trading about -48.69% off its 52-week high of $20.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.27, which suggests the last value was 10.57% up since then. When we look at The Western Union Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.20 million.

Analysts gave the The Western Union Company (WU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 8 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended WU as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The Western Union Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.42.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) trade information

Instantly WU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 14.04 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 added 1.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.27%, with the 5-day performance at -4.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) is -2.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 32.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.72% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WU’s forecast low is $10.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -31.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 27.11% for it to hit the projected low.

The Western Union Company (WU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Western Union Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.03% over the past 6 months, a -18.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Western Union Company will fall -33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -42.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.09 billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that The Western Union Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.07 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -16.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.90%. The 2022 estimates are for The Western Union Company earnings to increase by 9.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -8.22% per year.

WU Dividends

The Western Union Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 13. The 6.96% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.94. It is important to note, however, that the 6.96% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.73% of The Western Union Company shares while 103.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.93%. There are 103.17% institutions holding the The Western Union Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 16.34% of the shares, roughly 63.05 million WU shares worth $1.04 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.95% or 42.25 million shares worth $695.89 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were American Mutual Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11.37 million shares estimated at $153.54 million under it, the former controlled 2.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.94% of the shares, roughly 11.36 million shares worth around $187.09 million.