The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 4.94 million The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.49. With the company’s per share price at $69.47 changed hands at $0.56 or 0.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $76.65B. SO’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.98% off its 52-week high of $80.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $60.71, which suggests the last value was 12.61% up since then. When we look at The Southern Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.70 million.

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) trade information

Instantly SO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 72.05 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 added 0.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.30%, with the 5-day performance at -2.44% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) is 5.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2 days.

The Southern Company (SO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Southern Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.63% over the past 6 months, a 4.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Southern Company will fall -33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -13.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.77 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that The Southern Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $6.55 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.77 billion and $6.65 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -17.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.60%. The 2022 estimates are for The Southern Company earnings to decrease by -23.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.68% per year.

SO Dividends

The Southern Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 20. The 3.92% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.72. It is important to note, however, that the 3.92% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.17% of The Southern Company shares while 63.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.58%. There are 63.47% institutions holding the The Southern Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 8.69% of the shares, roughly 94.65 million SO shares worth $6.58 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.01% or 76.36 million shares worth $5.3 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 31.73 million shares estimated at $2.2 billion under it, the former controlled 2.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 24.1 million shares worth around $1.67 billion.