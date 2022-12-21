The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the last trading session, 6.13 million The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s per share price at $188.29 changed hands at $2.61 or 1.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $111.62B. BA’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.98% off its 52-week high of $229.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $113.02, which suggests the last value was 39.98% up since then. When we look at The Boeing Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.75 million.

Instantly BA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 189.91 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 added 1.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.47%, with the 5-day performance at 0.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is 8.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.25 days.

The Boeing Company (BA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Boeing Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 37.28% over the past 6 months, a 6.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Boeing Company will rise 103.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 89.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $19.61 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that The Boeing Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $17.96 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14.79 billion and $15.83 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 32.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.80%. The 2022 estimates are for The Boeing Company earnings to increase by 65.80%.

BA Dividends

The Boeing Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 24 and January 30.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.10% of The Boeing Company shares while 50.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.54%. There are 50.49% institutions holding the The Boeing Company stock share, with Newport Trust Co the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 7.52% of the shares, roughly 44.68 million BA shares worth $6.11 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.50% or 44.53 million shares worth $6.09 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 17.43 million shares estimated at $2.38 billion under it, the former controlled 2.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.07% of the shares, roughly 12.31 million shares worth around $1.68 billion.