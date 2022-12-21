Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 9.26 million Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.53. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $5.76 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.41B. ERICâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -121.88% off its 52-week high of $12.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.16, which suggests the last value was 10.42% up since then. When we look at Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.96 million.

Analysts gave the Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended ERIC as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) trade information

Instantly ERIC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.60 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 subtracted -0.86% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.01%, with the 5-day performance at -12.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) is -5.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.76, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.77% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ERICâ€™s forecast low is $5.29 with $10.57 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -83.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -25.19% over the past 6 months, a -28.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) will fall -44.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -10.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.3 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $5.43 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.05 billion and $5.93 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -8.40%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 92.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) earnings to increase by 29.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.23% per year.

ERIC Dividends

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January. The 6.28% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.36. It is important to note, however, that the 6.28% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares while 8.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.92%. There are 8.92% institutions holding the Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock share, with Primecap Management Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 2.91% of the shares, roughly 89.35 million ERIC shares worth $661.2 million.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.27% or 39.08 million shares worth $289.22 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II. With 55.25 million shares estimated at $408.88 million under it, the former controlled 1.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Windsor II held about 0.51% of the shares, roughly 15.75 million shares worth around $118.75 million.