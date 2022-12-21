Sysco Corporation (SYY): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the latest trading session, 1.11 million Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s most recent per share price at $77.96 changed hands at -$0.32 or -0.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $39.47B. SYY’s current price is a discount, trading about -17.41% off its 52-week high of $91.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $70.61, which suggests the last value was 9.43% up since then. When we look at Sysco Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.51 million.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) trade information

Instantly SYY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 79.96 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 subtracted -0.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.34%, with the 5-day performance at -5.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) is -7.97% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.15 days.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sysco Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.03% over the past 6 months, a 28.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sysco Corporation will rise 19.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 47.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.66 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Sysco Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $18.37 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Sysco Corporation earnings to increase by 159.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.40% per year.

SYY Dividends

Sysco Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 06 and February 10. The 2.50% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.96. It is important to note, however, that the 2.50% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of Sysco Corporation shares while 84.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.06%. There are 84.96% institutions holding the Sysco Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.17% of the shares, roughly 46.45 million SYY shares worth $3.93 billion.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.75% or 34.21 million shares worth $2.9 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 17.66 million shares estimated at $1.49 billion under it, the former controlled 3.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.96% of the shares, roughly 15.01 million shares worth around $1.27 billion.