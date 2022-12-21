Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Ambev S.A.

In the last trading session, 12.8 million Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s per share price at $2.76 changed hands at -$0.09 or -3.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $44.47B. ABEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.29% off its 52-week high of $3.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.42, which suggests the last value was 12.32% up since then. When we look at Ambev S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 29.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.74 million.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) trade information

Instantly ABEV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.89 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 subtracted -3.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.43%, with the 5-day performance at -3.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) is -3.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 32.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.02 days.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ambev S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.09% over the past 6 months, a 6.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.62 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Ambev S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $3.73 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.94 billion and $3.53 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Ambev S.A. earnings to increase by 11.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.10% per year.

ABEV Dividends

Ambev S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January. The 5.29% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.15. It is important to note, however, that the 5.29% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Ambev S.A. shares while 17.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.80%. There are 17.80% institutions holding the Ambev S.A. stock share, with First Eagle Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 1.77% of the shares, roughly 279.09 million ABEV shares worth $700.51 million.

Harding Loevner LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.84% or 131.68 million shares worth $330.52 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were First Eagle Global Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio. With 135.88 million shares estimated at $383.19 million under it, the former controlled 0.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio held about 0.47% of the shares, roughly 73.28 million shares worth around $206.66 million.