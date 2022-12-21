Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Activision Blizzard Inc.

In the latest trading session, 0.78 million Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.48. With the company’s most recent per share price at $75.82 changed hands at -$0.06 or -0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $59.61B. ATVI’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.61% off its 52-week high of $86.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $61.86, which suggests the last value was 18.41% up since then. When we look at Activision Blizzard Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.84 million.

Analysts gave the Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended ATVI as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.5.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) trade information

Instantly ATVI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 76.81 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 subtracted -0.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.05%, with the 5-day performance at -1.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) is 2.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $92.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.74% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ATVI’s forecast low is $78.00 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -31.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Activision Blizzard Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.24% over the past 6 months, a -18.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -4.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Activision Blizzard Inc. will fall -30.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.7 billion. 21 analysts are of the opinion that Activision Blizzard Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $3.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.88 billion and $2.49 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Activision Blizzard Inc. earnings to increase by 21.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.52% per year.

ATVI Dividends

Activision Blizzard Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 01 and February 06. The 0.62% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.47. It is important to note, however, that the 0.62% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.86% of Activision Blizzard Inc. shares while 82.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.76%. There are 82.04% institutions holding the Activision Blizzard Inc. stock share, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.74% of the shares, roughly 68.4 million ATVI shares worth $5.33 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.05% or 62.96 million shares worth $4.9 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 20.72 million shares estimated at $1.61 billion under it, the former controlled 2.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 17.31 million shares worth around $1.35 billion.