Stock Performance Of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.9 million Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.67 changing hands around $0.16 or 1.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.10B. AM’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.81% off its 52-week high of $11.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.56, which suggests the last value was 19.78% up since then. When we look at Antero Midstream Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.02 million.

Analysts gave the Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended AM as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Antero Midstream Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.18.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) trade information

Instantly AM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.77 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 added 1.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.57%, with the 5-day performance at -2.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) is -4.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AM’s forecast low is $10.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -21.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Antero Midstream Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.74% over the past 6 months, a -16.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -4.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Antero Midstream Corporation will rise 12.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $241.71 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Antero Midstream Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $248.79 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $216.49 million and $231.16 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 67.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Antero Midstream Corporation earnings to increase by 368.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.20% per year.

AM Dividends

Antero Midstream Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 20. The 8.56% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.90. It is important to note, however, that the 8.56% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.81% of Antero Midstream Corporation shares while 53.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.86%. There are 53.66% institutions holding the Antero Midstream Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 7.04% of the shares, roughly 33.67 million AM shares worth $304.71 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.86% or 32.82 million shares worth $297.0 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 22.39 million shares estimated at $243.2 million under it, the former controlled 4.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.04% of the shares, roughly 9.76 million shares worth around $89.61 million.