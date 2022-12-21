Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the latest trading session, 0.61 million Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.80. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.02 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.52M. SONN’s current price is a discount, trading about -818.63% off its 52-week high of $9.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.91, which suggests the last value was 10.78% up since then. When we look at Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.26 million.

Analysts gave the Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SONN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.51.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) trade information

Instantly SONN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1700 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 added 0.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.36%, with the 5-day performance at 2.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) is -11.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.35, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.89% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SONN’s forecast low is $6.70 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2056.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -556.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. will rise 38.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -17.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $100k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $100k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 53.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 52.00%.

SONN Dividends

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 14 and December 19.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.53% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. shares while 4.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.11%. There are 4.98% institutions holding the Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.22% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million SONN shares worth $0.53 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.09% or 51975.0 shares worth $0.2 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.12 million shares estimated at $0.45 million under it, the former controlled 0.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 28363.0 shares worth around $0.11 million.