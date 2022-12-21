Should You Invest In GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB) In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.02 million GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s per share price at $0.65 changed hands at $0.02 or 2.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $73.60M. JOB’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.08% off its 52-week high of $0.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.45, which suggests the last value was 30.77% up since then. When we look at GEE Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 329.90K.

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) trade information

Instantly JOB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7830 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 added 2.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.70%, with the 5-day performance at -12.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB) is -10.59% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.89 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GEE Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 21.66% over the past 6 months, a 200.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GEE Group Inc. will rise 300.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $43.94 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that GEE Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $44.99 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $41.45 million and $42.85 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.35%. The 2022 estimates are for GEE Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -100.00%.

JOB Dividends

GEE Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 21 and December 27.

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX:JOB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.47% of GEE Group Inc. shares while 30.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.40%. There are 30.95% institutions holding the GEE Group Inc. stock share, with Raffles Associates Lp the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 7.81% of the shares, roughly 8.91 million JOB shares worth $4.65 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.44% or 5.07 million shares worth $2.65 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.11 million shares estimated at $1.63 million under it, the former controlled 2.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.66% of the shares, roughly 1.9 million shares worth around $0.99 million.