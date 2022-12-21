Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF).

In the last trading session, 1.97 million Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s per share price at $13.59 changed hands at $0.37 or 2.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.27B. HLF’s last price was a discount, traded about -237.01% off its 52-week high of $45.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.04, which suggests the last value was 11.41% up since then. When we look at Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 million.

Analysts gave the Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended HLF as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) trade information

Instantly HLF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.29 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 added 2.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.80%, with the 5-day performance at 5.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) is -16.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HLF’s forecast low is $26.00 with $31.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -128.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -91.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.60% over the past 6 months, a -38.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -21.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. earnings to increase by 49.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.50% per year.

HLF Dividends

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 27.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.17% of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. shares while 94.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.84%. There are 94.72% institutions holding the Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.14% of the shares, roughly 12.01 million HLF shares worth $245.71 million.

Route One Investment Company, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.06% or 10.85 million shares worth $221.8 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.87 million shares estimated at $58.6 million under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.28% of the shares, roughly 2.46 million shares worth around $50.34 million.