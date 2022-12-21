Performance Report And Forecasts For ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING)

In the latest trading session, 0.85 million ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.60. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.31 changing hands around $0.19 or 1.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $44.96B. ING’s current price is a discount, trading about -26.4% off its 52-week high of $15.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.14, which suggests the last value was 33.87% up since then. When we look at ING Groep N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.86 million.

Analysts gave the ING Groep N.V. (ING) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended ING as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ING Groep N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.35.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) trade information

Instantly ING is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 12.30 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 added 1.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.62%, with the 5-day performance at -0.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) is 3.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.26 days.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ING Groep N.V. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.23% over the past 6 months, a -24.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -18.50% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.50%. The 2022 estimates are for ING Groep N.V. earnings to increase by 92.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.30% per year.

ING Dividends

ING Groep N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January. The 11.56% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.40. It is important to note, however, that the 11.56% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of ING Groep N.V. shares while 4.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.50%. There are 4.50% institutions holding the ING Groep N.V. stock share, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 1.49% of the shares, roughly 56.08 million ING shares worth $556.3 million.

MUFG Securities EMEA PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.31% or 11.68 million shares worth $115.87 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Wasatch Global Value Fund and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. With 0.39 million shares estimated at $3.87 million under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $4.34 million.