Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 1.17 million Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.75. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.48 changed hands at -$0.95 or -6.55% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.95B. PEB’s current price is a discount, trading about -93.92% off its 52-week high of $26.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.01, which suggests the last value was -3.93% down since then. When we look at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.02 million.

Analysts gave the Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended PEB as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) trade information

Instantly PEB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 15.55 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 subtracted -6.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.49%, with the 5-day performance at -8.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is -9.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.11% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PEB’s forecast low is $15.00 with $28.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -107.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pebblebrook Hotel Trust share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.40% over the past 6 months, a 637.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will rise 48.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 82.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 92.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $334.36 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $318.51 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $247.28 million and $258.07 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 35.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -36.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust earnings to increase by 44.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.00% per year.

PEB Dividends

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 20 and February 24. The 0.28% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.28% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.42% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares while 111.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 113.56%. There are 111.94% institutions holding the Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 14.86% of the shares, roughly 19.53 million PEB shares worth $265.73 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.76% or 18.09 million shares worth $246.1 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 6.03 million shares estimated at $82.05 million under it, the former controlled 4.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 3.04% of the shares, roughly 3.99 million shares worth around $54.31 million.