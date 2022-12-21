Oragenics Inc. (AMEX: OGEN) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.51 million Oragenics Inc. (AMEX:OGEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.16 changing hands around $0.0 or -4.59% at last look, the market valuation stands at $19.24M. OGEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -268.75% off its 52-week high of $0.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16. When we look at Oragenics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 335.72K.

Analysts gave the Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OGEN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Oragenics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Oragenics Inc. (AMEX:OGEN) trade information

Instantly OGEN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1850 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 subtracted -4.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.36%, with the 5-day performance at -9.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oragenics Inc. (AMEX:OGEN) is -18.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.61 days.

Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Oragenics Inc. will fall -25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -150.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 40.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Oragenics Inc. earnings to increase by 70.20%.

OGEN Dividends

Oragenics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 09.

Oragenics Inc. (AMEX:OGEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.71% of Oragenics Inc. shares while 9.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.59%. There are 9.33% institutions holding the Oragenics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 4.35% of the shares, roughly 5.06 million OGEN shares worth $1.75 million.

Sara-Bay Financial holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.73% or 2.01 million shares worth $0.46 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.56 million shares estimated at $1.23 million under it, the former controlled 3.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.17% of the shares, roughly 1.36 million shares worth around $0.47 million.