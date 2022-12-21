Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 1.27 million Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s per share price at $46.62 changed hands at -$0.14 or -0.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.94B. OLLI’s last price was a discount, traded about -55.02% off its 52-week high of $72.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.67, which suggests the last value was 19.2% up since then. When we look at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

Analysts gave the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended OLLI as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.4.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) trade information

Instantly OLLI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 52.92 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 subtracted -0.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.93%, with the 5-day performance at -10.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) is -16.68% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.46 days.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.43% over the past 6 months, a -33.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -8.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. will rise 17.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 36.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $429.53 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $562.67 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -34.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.50% per year.

OLLI Dividends

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 30 and December 05.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.53% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. shares while 111.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 119.20%. There are 111.42% institutions holding the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 15.03% of the shares, roughly 9.41 million OLLI shares worth $552.81 million.

Wasatch Advisors Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.23% or 5.77 million shares worth $339.25 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 3.27 million shares estimated at $192.33 million under it, the former controlled 5.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 2.90% of the shares, roughly 1.82 million shares worth around $107.08 million.