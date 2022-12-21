NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 4.81 million NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.48. With the company’s per share price at $83.52 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $169.26B. NEE’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.22% off its 52-week high of $93.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $67.22, which suggests the last value was 19.52% up since then. When we look at NextEra Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.45 million.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) trade information

With action -4.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.54%, with the 5-day performance at -4.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is 0.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.11 days.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NextEra Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.82% over the past 6 months, a 13.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NextEra Energy Inc. will rise 6.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 31.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.76 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that NextEra Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $6.83 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.42 billion and $5.05 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 35.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.00%. The 2022 estimates are for NextEra Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 18.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.36% per year.

NEE Dividends

NextEra Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 23 and January 27. The 2.04% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.70. It is important to note, however, that the 2.04% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.28% of NextEra Energy Inc. shares while 80.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.82%. There are 80.59% institutions holding the NextEra Energy Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.44% of the shares, roughly 185.38 million NEE shares worth $14.36 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.36% or 144.67 million shares worth $11.21 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 57.86 million shares estimated at $4.48 billion under it, the former controlled 2.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 43.48 million shares worth around $3.37 billion.