Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) Stock Forecast For 2022: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 1.51 million Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.03 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.99% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.75M. MOTS’s current price is a discount, trading about -1162.14% off its 52-week high of $13.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.02, which suggests the last value was 0.97% up since then. When we look at Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.98 million.

Analysts gave the Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MOTS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.88.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) trade information

Instantly MOTS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -17.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2300 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 added 0.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -89.08%, with the 5-day performance at -17.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) is -28.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.52% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MOTS’s forecast low is $2.25 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -870.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -118.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Motus GI Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -80.70% over the past 6 months, a 19.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Motus GI Holdings Inc. will rise 6.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -7.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 189.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $330k. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $630k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 536.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Motus GI Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 10.40%.

MOTS Dividends

Motus GI Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 10 and November 14.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.25% of Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares while 6.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.92%. There are 6.63% institutions holding the Motus GI Holdings Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 3.00% of the shares, roughly 90027.0 MOTS shares worth $0.51 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.81% or 24386.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 23051.0 shares estimated at $0.13 million under it, the former controlled 0.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.36% of the shares, roughly 10938.0 shares worth around $61602.0.