MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 5.64 million MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.23 changing hands around $0.19 or 18.27% at last look, the market valuation stands at $25.83M. MDIA’s current price is a discount, trading about -446.34% off its 52-week high of $6.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 17.89% up since then. When we look at MediaCo Holding Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.00K.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) trade information

Instantly MDIA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -17.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5800 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 added 18.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -80.56%, with the 5-day performance at -17.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) is -21.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2730.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.27 days.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for MediaCo Holding Inc. earnings to increase by 70.00%.

MDIA Dividends

MediaCo Holding Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 30.

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.13% of MediaCo Holding Inc. shares while 86.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.38%. There are 86.69% institutions holding the MediaCo Holding Inc. stock share, with Standard General L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 3.56% of the shares, roughly 0.57 million MDIA shares worth $1.21 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.63% or 0.1 million shares worth $0.21 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 67571.0 shares estimated at $0.14 million under it, the former controlled 0.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.20% of the shares, roughly 32748.0 shares worth around $69425.0.