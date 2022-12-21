Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 5.46 million Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s per share price at $17.59 changed hands at $0.08 or 0.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.19B. MFC’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.15% off its 52-week high of $22.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.92, which suggests the last value was 15.18% up since then. When we look at Manulife Financial Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.75 million.

Analysts gave the Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended MFC as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Manulife Financial Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.53.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) trade information

Instantly MFC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 18.09 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 added 0.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.76%, with the 5-day performance at -2.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) is -0.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.49, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MFC’s forecast low is $17.24 with $23.20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -31.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Manulife Financial Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.01% over the past 6 months, a -12.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -10.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Manulife Financial Corporation will fall -11.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -9.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.60% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Manulife Financial Corporation earnings to increase by 20.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.40% per year.

MFC Dividends

Manulife Financial Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 13. The 5.58% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.98. It is important to note, however, that the 5.58% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Manulife Financial Corporation shares while 53.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.37%. There are 53.36% institutions holding the Manulife Financial Corporation stock share, with Royal Bank of Canada the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.77% of the shares, roughly 166.52 million MFC shares worth $2.89 billion.

Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.28% or 81.32 million shares worth $1.41 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Income Fund of America Inc. With 25.48 million shares estimated at $466.72 million under it, the former controlled 1.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Income Fund of America Inc held about 0.78% of the shares, roughly 14.75 million shares worth around $231.06 million.