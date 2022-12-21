Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch LULU Stock In 2022

In the latest trading session, 0.78 million Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.34. With the company’s most recent per share price at $314.99 changing hands around $7.87 or 2.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $39.67B. LULU’s current price is a discount, trading about -30.39% off its 52-week high of $410.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $251.51, which suggests the last value was 20.15% up since then. When we look at Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.69 million.

Analysts gave the Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended LULU as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $4.29.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) trade information

Instantly LULU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 331.49 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 added 2.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.54%, with the 5-day performance at -5.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is -11.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $402.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.79% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LULU’s forecast low is $200.00 with $516.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -63.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 36.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lululemon Athletica Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.52% over the past 6 months, a 27.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lululemon Athletica Inc. will rise 27.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 22 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.72 billion. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023 will be $1.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.13 billion and $1.61 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings to increase by 66.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.96% per year.

LULU Dividends

Lululemon Athletica Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 08.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.43% of Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares while 89.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.21%. There are 89.08% institutions holding the Lululemon Athletica Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 14.99% of the shares, roughly 18.35 million LULU shares worth $5.81 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.76% or 7.05 million shares worth $2.23 billion as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.98 million shares estimated at $1.58 billion under it, the former controlled 4.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 3.47 million shares worth around $1.1 billion.