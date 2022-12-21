Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR)

In the latest trading session, 0.83 million Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s most recent per share price at $96.74 changing hands around $1.7 or 1.79% at last look, the market valuation stands at $56.38B. EMR’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.37% off its 52-week high of $100.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $72.40, which suggests the last value was 25.16% up since then. When we look at Emerson Electric Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.47 million.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) trade information

Instantly EMR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 96.92 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 added 1.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.23%, with the 5-day performance at -3.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is 1.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.62 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Emerson Electric Co. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 21.12% over the past 6 months, a -22.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Emerson Electric Co. will rise 14.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.32 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Emerson Electric Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $4.75 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.95 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Emerson Electric Co. earnings to increase by 41.60%.

EMR Dividends

Emerson Electric Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 06. The 2.19% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.08. It is important to note, however, that the 2.19% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.73% of Emerson Electric Co. shares while 76.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.30%. There are 76.74% institutions holding the Emerson Electric Co. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.21% of the shares, roughly 54.47 million EMR shares worth $4.33 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.54% or 38.67 million shares worth $3.08 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 17.49 million shares estimated at $1.39 billion under it, the former controlled 2.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.22% of the shares, roughly 13.15 million shares worth around $1.05 billion.