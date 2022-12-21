Let’s Dive Into The Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 9.84 million Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.81. With the company’s per share price at $62.37 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $57.26B. OXY’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.67% off its 52-week high of $77.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.05, which suggests the last value was 58.23% up since then. When we look at Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.09 million.

Analysts gave the Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 17 recommended OXY as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.46.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) trade information

Instantly OXY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 65.17 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 subtracted -0.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 115.14%, with the 5-day performance at -2.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is -12.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 52.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $76.72, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OXY’s forecast low is $60.00 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -60.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Occidental Petroleum Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.83% over the past 6 months, a 279.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Occidental Petroleum Corporation will rise 182.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 53.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 42.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.5 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $9.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.55 billion and $8.01 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 45.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Occidental Petroleum Corporation earnings to increase by 113.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.93% per year.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27. The 0.83% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.52. It is important to note, however, that the 0.83% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.18% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares while 82.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.13%. There are 82.98% institutions holding the Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock share, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 16.92% of the shares, roughly 158.55 million OXY shares worth $9.34 billion.

Dodge & Cox Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.50% or 98.42 million shares worth $5.8 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 60.55 million shares estimated at $3.72 billion under it, the former controlled 6.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.36% of the shares, roughly 22.08 million shares worth around $1.3 billion.