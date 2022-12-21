Let’s Dive Into The Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) Stock Forecast.

In the latest trading session, 1.72 million Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s most recent per share price at $28.92 changed hands at -$1.45 or -4.76% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.12B. NTNX’s current price is a discount, trading about -16.63% off its 52-week high of $33.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.44, which suggests the last value was 53.53% up since then. When we look at Nutanix Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.47 million.

Analysts gave the Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended NTNX as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nutanix Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) trade information

Instantly NTNX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 33.34 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 subtracted -4.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.68%, with the 5-day performance at -7.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) is 6.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.58% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NTNX’s forecast low is $30.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -21.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nutanix Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 110.76% over the past 6 months, a 136.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nutanix Inc. will rise 45.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 300.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $410.64 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Nutanix Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023 will be $450.7 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Nutanix Inc. earnings to increase by 27.80%.

NTNX Dividends

Nutanix Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 06.

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.08% of Nutanix Inc. shares while 77.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.01%. There are 77.37% institutions holding the Nutanix Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 14.62% of the shares, roughly 33.63 million NTNX shares worth $491.99 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.07% or 25.46 million shares worth $372.48 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11.99 million shares estimated at $181.45 million under it, the former controlled 5.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 6.49 million shares worth around $94.94 million.