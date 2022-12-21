Is VICI Properties Inc.’s (NYSE: VICI) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the latest trading session, 1.1 million VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s most recent per share price at $32.97 changed hands at -$0.15 or -0.45% at last look, the market valuation stands at $33.64B. VICI’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.25% off its 52-week high of $35.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.23, which suggests the last value was 20.44% up since then. When we look at VICI Properties Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.19 million.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) trade information

Instantly VICI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 34.16 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 subtracted -0.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.00%, with the 5-day performance at -3.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) is 2.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.79 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the VICI Properties Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.11% over the past 6 months, a 5.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for VICI Properties Inc. will rise 31.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 65.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 70.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $748.42 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that VICI Properties Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $751.29 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $383.15 million and $416.62 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 95.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 80.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.67%. The 2022 estimates are for VICI Properties Inc. earnings to increase by 0.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.10% per year.

VICI Dividends

VICI Properties Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 27. The 4.71% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.56. It is important to note, however, that the 4.71% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.39% of VICI Properties Inc. shares while 107.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.57%. There are 107.15% institutions holding the VICI Properties Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 14.59% of the shares, roughly 140.54 million VICI shares worth $4.19 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.95% or 95.85 million shares worth $2.86 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Income Fund of America Inc. With 52.98 million shares estimated at $1.58 billion under it, the former controlled 5.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Income Fund of America Inc held about 4.58% of the shares, roughly 44.14 million shares worth around $1.32 billion.