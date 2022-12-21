Is Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 1.11 million Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s per share price at $15.94 changed hands at $0.38 or 2.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.97B. IMVT’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.14% off its 52-week high of $16.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.14, which suggests the last value was 80.3% up since then. When we look at Immunovant Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) trade information

Instantly IMVT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.44 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 added 2.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 87.09%, with the 5-day performance at 8.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) is 20.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.65 days.

Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Immunovant Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 319.47% over the past 6 months, a -9.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Immunovant Inc. will fall -11.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -13.90% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Immunovant Inc. earnings to decrease by -16.70%.

IMVT Dividends

Immunovant Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 06.

Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 58.84% of Immunovant Inc. shares while 37.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.11%. There are 37.50% institutions holding the Immunovant Inc. stock share, with Deep Track Capital, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.11% of the shares, roughly 9.46 million IMVT shares worth $36.87 million.

Eventide Asset Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.61% or 5.37 million shares worth $20.95 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.37 million shares estimated at $20.95 million under it, the former controlled 4.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.07% of the shares, roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $4.87 million.