Is Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 5.87 million Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $124.97 changed hands at -$0.42 or -0.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $26.42B. FERG’s last price was a discount, traded about -46.97% off its 52-week high of $183.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $99.16, which suggests the last value was 20.65% up since then. When we look at Ferguson plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.53 million.

Analysts gave the Ferguson plc (FERG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended FERG as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ferguson plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG) trade information

Instantly FERG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 132.67 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 subtracted -0.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.34%, with the 5-day performance at -4.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG) is 6.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.82 days.

Ferguson plc (FERG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ferguson plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 15.60% over the past 6 months, a -4.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.40% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Ferguson plc earnings to increase by 32.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.90% per year.

FERG Dividends

Ferguson plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 13 and March 17. The 2.00% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.50. It is important to note, however, that the 2.00% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.11% of Ferguson plc shares while 78.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.92%. There are 78.84% institutions holding the Ferguson plc stock share, with Trian Fund Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 6.12% of the shares, roughly 12.83 million FERG shares worth $1.42 billion.

Janus Henderson Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.62% or 7.59 million shares worth $840.26 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd. With 2.84 million shares estimated at $357.64 million under it, the former controlled 1.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd held about 1.34% of the shares, roughly 2.82 million shares worth around $355.19 million.