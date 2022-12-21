Investing In The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.57 million The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s per share price at $0.15 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.95M. WTER’s last price was a discount, traded about -826.67% off its 52-week high of $1.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15. When we look at The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 789.47K.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) trade information

Instantly WTER was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1650 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 added 0.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.12%, with the 5-day performance at -5.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) is -37.68% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.69 days.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Alkaline Water Company Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -62.93% over the past 6 months, a 52.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. will rise 60.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 72.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.66 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $19.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15.11 million and $16.12 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.40%. The 2022 estimates are for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. earnings to decrease by -69.10%.

WTER Dividends

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 13 and February 17.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.33% of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares while 7.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.58%. There are 7.10% institutions holding the The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 9.46% of the shares, roughly 3.71 million WTER shares worth $0.56 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.13% or 1.23 million shares worth $0.19 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.27 million shares estimated at $0.35 million under it, the former controlled 5.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 3.14% of the shares, roughly 1.23 million shares worth around $0.19 million.