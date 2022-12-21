InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) Shares Declined By -17.25% In One Month.

In the latest trading session, 0.54 million InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.45 changing hands around $0.34 or 16.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $96.76M. IFRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -103.67% off its 52-week high of $4.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.78, which suggests the last value was 68.16% up since then. When we look at InflaRx N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 62480.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 76.59K.

Analysts gave the InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended IFRX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. InflaRx N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.27.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) trade information

Instantly IFRX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.52 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 added 16.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.67%, with the 5-day performance at -6.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) is -17.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.46, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.13% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IFRX’s forecast low is $1.99 with $7.98 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -225.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.78% for it to hit the projected low.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the InflaRx N.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 74.38% over the past 6 months, a 41.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for InflaRx N.V. will rise 20.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.30% for the next quarter.

3 analysts are of the opinion that InflaRx N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $340k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.50%. The 2022 estimates are for InflaRx N.V. earnings to increase by 12.70%.

IFRX Dividends

InflaRx N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.90% of InflaRx N.V. shares while 9.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.10%. There are 9.45% institutions holding the InflaRx N.V. stock share, with Suvretta Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 4.86% of the shares, roughly 2.15 million IFRX shares worth $5.26 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.57% or 0.7 million shares worth $1.7 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 65355.0 shares estimated at $0.16 million under it, the former controlled 0.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 26327.0 shares worth around $64501.0.