Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.56 million Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.52 changed hands at -$0.11 or -6.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $386.86M. HYZN’s current price is a discount, trading about -398.68% off its 52-week high of $7.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.47, which suggests the last value was 3.29% up since then. When we look at Hyzon Motors Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 990.41K.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

Instantly HYZN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.9200 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 subtracted -6.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -74.88%, with the 5-day performance at -1.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) is -3.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 29.06 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hyzon Motors Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -53.82% over the past 6 months, a -400.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 892.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.17 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Hyzon Motors Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $15.1 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,469.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for Hyzon Motors Inc. earnings to decrease by -17.50%.

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 16 and January 22.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 64.91% of Hyzon Motors Inc. shares while 20.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.95%. There are 20.34% institutions holding the Hyzon Motors Inc. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 3.05% of the shares, roughly 7.56 million HYZN shares worth $11.83 million.

Legal & General Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.51% or 6.23 million shares worth $9.75 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.32 million shares estimated at $11.46 million under it, the former controlled 2.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.90% of the shares, roughly 2.23 million shares worth around $3.49 million.