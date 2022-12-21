Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.09 million Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $113.07 changing hands around $0.04 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $25.68B. HZNP’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.91% off its 52-week high of $117.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $57.84, which suggests the last value was 48.85% up since then. When we look at Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.95 million.

Analysts gave the Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended HZNP as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.01.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) trade information

Instantly HZNP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 113.37 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 added 0.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.89%, with the 5-day performance at 0.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) is 48.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.98 days.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 36.28% over the past 6 months, a 2.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company will fall -42.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -23.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $888.32 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $916.91 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $979.41 million and $1.01 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company earnings to increase by 25.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.00% per year.

HZNP Dividends

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 01 and March 08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.08% of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares while 93.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.77%. There are 93.75% institutions holding the Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.13% of the shares, roughly 20.92 million HZNP shares worth $1.67 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.37% or 14.6 million shares worth $1.16 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 6.77 million shares estimated at $540.06 million under it, the former controlled 2.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.31% of the shares, roughly 5.29 million shares worth around $422.1 million.