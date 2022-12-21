Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.78 million Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.74. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.88 changed hands at -$0.57 or -2.45% at last look, the market valuation stands at $43.90B. HMC’s current price is a discount, trading about -40.52% off its 52-week high of $32.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.43, which suggests the last value was 6.34% up since then. When we look at Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Analysts gave the Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended HMC as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) trade information

Instantly HMC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 24.01 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 subtracted -2.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.57%, with the 5-day performance at -3.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) is -1.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.78% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HMC’s forecast low is $22.18 with $38.14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -66.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Honda Motor Co. Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.69% over the past 6 months, a -9.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. earnings to increase by 8.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.20% per year.

HMC Dividends

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January. The 4.00% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.94. It is important to note, however, that the 4.00% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. shares while 5.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.32%. There are 5.32% institutions holding the Honda Motor Co. Ltd. stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 2.62% of the shares, roughly 47.5 million HMC shares worth $1.15 billion.

Fisher Asset Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.49% or 8.82 million shares worth $212.99 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund. With 31.38 million shares estimated at $677.57 million under it, the former controlled 1.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund held about 0.31% of the shares, roughly 5.61 million shares worth around $121.09 million.