Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Shares Are Down -85.56% Year To Date.

In the latest trading session, 2.18 million Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.15 changed hands at -$0.01 or -4.49% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.42M. GFAI’s current price is a discount, trading about -1340.0% off its 52-week high of $2.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15. When we look at Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 622.38K.

Analysts gave the Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GFAI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

Instantly GFAI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1760 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 subtracted -4.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -85.56%, with the 5-day performance at -11.51% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) is -20.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.27 days.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Guardforce AI Co. Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -70.00% over the past 6 months, a -270.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for Guardforce AI Co. Limited earnings to decrease by -72.20%.

GFAI Dividends

Guardforce AI Co. Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.11% of Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares while 0.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.84%. There are 0.53% institutions holding the Guardforce AI Co. Limited stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.17% of the shares, roughly 70375.0 GFAI shares worth $31964.0.

Virtue Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.10% or 40000.0 shares worth $18168.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

With 4796.0 shares estimated at $2178.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.