Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.78 million Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.28 changing hands around $0.46 or 5.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.83B. GOGL’s current price is a discount, trading about -77.37% off its 52-week high of $16.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.24, which suggests the last value was 21.98% up since then. When we look at Golden Ocean Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.55 million.

Analysts gave the Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended GOGL as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Golden Ocean Group Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $4.5.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) trade information

Instantly GOGL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.42 on Tuesday, 12/20/22 added 5.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.16%, with the 5-day performance at 0.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) is 4.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.41 days.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Golden Ocean Group Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.36% over the past 6 months, a -31.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Golden Ocean Group Limited will fall -47.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -61.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.98 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Golden Ocean Group Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.72 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -37.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Golden Ocean Group Limited earnings to increase by 384.30%.

GOGL Dividends

Golden Ocean Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 28. The 15.87% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.40. It is important to note, however, that the 15.87% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.16% of Golden Ocean Group Limited shares while 35.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.71%. There are 35.11% institutions holding the Golden Ocean Group Limited stock share, with Folketrygdfondet the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 3.84% of the shares, roughly 7.6 million GOGL shares worth $88.46 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.54% or 6.99 million shares worth $81.38 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund. With 2.68 million shares estimated at $20.01 million under it, the former controlled 1.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund held about 1.16% of the shares, roughly 2.3 million shares worth around $25.09 million.